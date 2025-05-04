Young Letlaka scales the ladder in motorsport

From an aspiring motorsport athlete, a decade ago, to now being the acting CEO of one of the biggest motorsport bodies in South Africa, Liyema Letlaka says she sees her appointment as the defining moment in changing the sport in the southern African region.

Letlaka (23) was appointed as the SA Endurance Series acting CEO following the suspension of Wayne Riddell recently.

“When I was told about the position, I knew that it was going to be a defining moment for me in the sport, not just locally but in southern Africa as a whole,” Letlaka said during a telephonic interview with Sunday World.

“I see the potential and challenges as well, but luckily for me, the foundation has been laid through what the series has been doing before taking over this role.

“What inspired me to take it on is the opportunity to shape the future and the next chapter of the series, and what it can become.”

The Eastern Cape-born athlete is the daughter of SA’s prominent figure and pioneer in motorsport, Xolile Letlaka.

She had a brief spell on the track but had to prematurely call it quits after getting involved in a career-ending accident.

“I have a background in motorsport because I used to go- kart for a club in Zwartkops from the age of nine until I was 13 years old, but in the process, I got involved in a bad accident that injured my collarbone and I was forced to retire early from the sport,” Letlaka said.

“I am proud of the kids who are into the sport because we actually have a lot of talent, and I am happy to see the other young kids doing what they do.”

