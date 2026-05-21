Young pharmacist among dead in triple murder at KZN pharmacy

KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for suspects after three people—including a young pharmacist, a security guard and another woman—were shot dead in a brazen attack at a pharmacy in Inchanga.

The fatal shooting occurred on Tuesday, May 19, when the victims were inside the premises and were allegedly ambushed by unknown assailants who opened fire.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed that two of the victims were declared dead at the scene, while the security guard was rushed to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Motive for the attack not clear

“Inchanga police have opened three cases of murder following the incident,” said Netshiunda.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, and no arrests have been made.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing to anyone with information that could assist in the case to come forward.

According to reports, the pharmacist Nomzila Madinane was killed with her cashier in Nyuswa, Hillcrest, and a security guard.

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