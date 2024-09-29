Young woman arrested at OR Tambo for allegedly smuggling drugs

A 21-year-old woman is behind bars after being arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for allegedly smuggling drugs concealed inside her body.

The arrest was part of a joint operation between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs on Sunday morning.

The young woman, who had arrived from Sao Paulo, Brazil, was intercepted before 9am after being profiled by authorities. Following her detention, she was taken to a local hospital, where an X-ray confirmed the presence of foreign objects in her stomach.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the suspect has since began releasing drug bullets from her body and remains under police custody for further monitoring.

“This process is still unfolding, and the suspect is being closely monitored as more drug bullets are expected to be released,” Mathe said.

This arrest is part of ongoing efforts by SAPS and SARS to curb drug trafficking at OR Tambo International.

National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, commended the joint operation for its diligence.

“Our men and women in blue, working closely with SARS Customs and various stakeholders, continue to assert the authority of the state at all our ports of entry. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our members and urge them to do more to squeeze the space for criminals. Drug traffickers are feeling the heat, and there is nowhere to hide,” said Masemola.

This marks the eleventh drug mule arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in the past two months, according to the police.

