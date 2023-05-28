Young woman killed by Free State ANC mayor’s car

Ngwathe local municipality mayor and ANC regional chairperson Victoria de Beer-Mthombeni has gone underground after her official state vehicle claimed the life of a female pedestrian who was about to get married.

Sunday World understands that the R1-million black BMW X3 was travelling from Sasolburg to Parys on the R59 highway on Sunday night when it hit Julia Madam from Vredefort, killing her instantly.

Sergeant Josephine Rani of the Parys police station confirmed they were investigating a case of culpable homicide after a 26 year-old woman was run over by a state vehicle.

“It is alleged that on 21 May at about 6:30pm, the deceased, identified as Miss Julia Madam from Vredefort, was hitch-hiking on the R59 road. She was hit by a black BMW SUV and declared dead at the scene by emergency services.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle belongs to the Ngwathe municipality and that the driver of the vehicle was not the mayor of Ngwathe municipality, but her driver. A case of culpable homicide has been opened and the driver was not arrested,” he said.

People at the scene of the accident claimed they saw the driver of the vehicle disembarking the car after the accident.

“The car passed ours at a high speed towards Parys and we found it stopped few kilometres away. We stopped and realised that the car had hit someone.

“We saw the driver had climbed out of the BMW and asked us to assist in resuscitating the woman who was injured. The driver was panicking, and was on the phone speaking to someone,” said the person who spoke to us.

Another person alleged that while they were there, a man who was driving a 4×4 bakkie arrived and spoke to the BMW driver.

“While they were talking, the man made a call and later a tow truck from Johnny’s Panel-beaters arrived.

“The woman who was hit was still lying on the ground, and the police arrived. The BMW was towed to Parys to the workshop of Johnny’s Panelbeaters. We followed the towing truck, and the BMW was placed at the back of the premises, not with other cars that had been towed,” said a second source.

A family friend close to the deceased and her boyfriend revealed that Madam was coming to Parys to visit her boyfriend when she met her untimely death.

“Julia was excited that she was promised marriage by her boyfriend and she travelled from Vredefort to Parys to be with him. However, she ended up not making it to him as she was killed on the side of the road by the mayor’s car.

“Victoria [De Beer-Mthombeni] has promised to carry the costs of the funeral of Julia and she also offered to hire four taxis that will ferry Parys community members to Vredefort.

Johnny’s Panelbeaters owner Hein Griesel refused to comment. “I have nothing to say about the matter.”

De Beer-Mthombeni did not respond to our calls and messages.

Her spokesperson Mbulelo Mtshilibe said, “We are not responding to any questions on the matter as SAPS has issued a response.”

Speaking to Sunday World, Madam’s sister, Manana Madam said that she was hitch hiking with her when she was killed by the mayor’s car.

“The guy who was driving the mayor’s car was speeding and after the accident I asked him why he had killed my sister.

“He said that he only saw Julia very close and he couldn’t apply brakes to stop.

“We were from Bloemfontein and she was going to Vredefort as I was heading to Sasolburg. The mayor told us as the family that she will carry the costs of the funeral and burial.

“Victoria apologised profusely and stated that this was an accident that could have happened to anyone,” said Manana.

Madam’s boyfriend Paseka Thabane said that he was hurt to lose his woman whom, he said, he had been with for six years.

“I got to the accident scene and the driver kept on crying when I asked him what had happened.

“My love was lying on the road dead, and I still don’t understand how this guy was driving.

“This is sad indeed and I can’t find peace in my heart,” said Thabane.

Madam will be buried at Freedom Square in Bloemfontein next week Saturday.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.