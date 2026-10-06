Youth jobs agency Harambee turns to court in dispute with unemployed activist

Youth employment organisation Harambee has escalated its long-running dispute with job-seeking 30-year-old activist, William Bene, instructing lawyers to institute High Court proceedings and sending the sheriff to track him down for service of court papers.

The dispute stems from Bene’s criticism of Harambe and their use of his image, as well as allegations of intimidation.

Power Law Africa, acting for Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, told Bene on September 29 that it had been instructed to institute proceedings against him in the High Court.

The lawyers said the sheriff of Benoni had already been tasked with formally serving the application on Bene.

“We have been instructed by our client to institute proceedings against you in the High Court,” Power Law Africa managing director Tina Power said in the letter.

READ MORE: Harambee seeks court order to gag youth activist William Bene

Power said the sheriff had made several unsuccessful attempts to contact Bene between September 17 and 23 to obtain an address where the papers could be served.

“The sheriff called your number on numerous occasions for purposes of obtaining your address in order to effect service,” the letter said.

The firm asked Bene to provide his full home or work address and to cooperate with the sheriff.

It gave him until the close of business on October 2 to respond.

Harambee warns of alternative service

Power warned that if suitable arrangements were not made, Harambee could approach the High Court for permission to serve the papers through an alternative method.

“In the absence of a suitable response, our client reserves the right to make application to the High Court to enable an alternative method of service,” she said.

The latest development follows months of tension between Bene and Harambee over his public criticism of the organisation and his claims about how his image and story were used in youth-employment campaigns without any benefit accruing to him.

Harambee had previously threatened to seek an interdict preventing Bene from contacting staff, visiting its offices, allegedly harassing employees or publishing statements it regards as false or defamatory.

But the September correspondence marks a significant escalation because the organisation’s lawyers now say they have been instructed to institute proceedings and that a sheriff has been brought into the process.

Bene has, meanwhile, attempted to open communication with Harambee’s lawyers.

In an email sent on October 2, Power acknowledged that Bene had contacted the firm seeking a meeting.

“I understand you have reached out to our offices and have requested a meeting,” she wrote.

“We kindly request guidance on the purpose and scope of the proposed meeting.”

Bene seeks meeting as court action advances

The firm nevertheless repeated its demand for Bene’s contact information so that the sheriff could serve the court papers.

The court escalation comes while Bene continues to maintain that he has not received meaningful employment or business assistance despite previously featuring in youth-development publicity.

A separate police complaint lodged by Bene over his allegations concerning the use of his information had earlier been referred for further scrutiny.

READ MORE: Fraud complaint over government youth campaign under review

The current status of that police process remains unclear.

Harambee’s court papers, once served, are expected to set out in greater detail the conduct it wants the High Court to restrain and the basis upon which it seeks relief against Bene.