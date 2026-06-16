Youth struggle has moved from classroom to unemployment, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that the struggle facing young people continues as he reflected on the legacy of the 1976 Soweto uprising.

Commemorating the historic march by school pupils against apartheid education, Ramaphosa said the courage shown five decades ago must continue to inspire a new challenges facing different challenges including, among others, high unemployment rate.

He said while the political system has changed, the fight for dignity and opportunity remains urgent.

‘Battle has changed’

“Fifty years ago, the youth of 1976 marched for the right to learn. They faced down bullets armed with nothing but the conviction that their minds mattered. Today’s generation inherits that courage, but the battle has changed. The youth of 1976 fought exclusion.

“Ours must fight unemployment, poverty and inequality. Theirs was the struggle to enter the classroom. Ours is the struggle to ensure that what begins in the classroom does not end in the unemployment queue. Just as they refused the limits imposed upon them, we too must refuse a future of diminished possibilities,” said Ramaphosa.

He outlined government plans aimed at tackling youth unemployment, including R1-million investment in infrastructure and targeted support for small businesses. He highlighted that this investment will secure apprenticeships, artisan development, skills transfer and enterprise development for the youth.

He said the country’s economic strategy is focused on industries that can create jobs at scale including manufacturing, green industrialisation, logistics and critical minerals.

“The small business portfolio will provide support to one million micro, small and medium-sized enterprises over this term of government. The Public Procurement Act gives us the opportunity to use the buying power of the state to support enterprises owned by young people, women and persons with disabilities,” said Ramaphosa.

‘Job creation a collective effort’

He stressed that tackling unemployment requires a collective effort from both government and the private sector.

In a direct appeal to employers, the President urged businesses to give young people a chance, even without prior experience.

“The young person in front of you does not lack ability. They lack only the chance to prove it. I am asking you to open the door. Hire for potential, not only for experience

“Take the chance on the young person who has never been given one. And I say to you: government will not ask you to carry that risk alone,” said Ramaphosa.

Employment Tax Incentive

He said that through the Employment Tax Incentive, government already helps to share the cost of employing a young person in their first job, and that this support will be strengthened because a first job is the hardest to secure and the most important in a person’s life.

Ramaphosa also called for changes in how young people are prepared for the workplace. He noted progress made through various youth-focused programmes including digital job platforms and public employment initiatives.

“More than 5.7-million young people are now registered on the SA Youth.mobi platform. Of these, more than 2-million young people have gained access to earning opportunities.”

“The Presidential Employment Stimulus has created work and livelihood opportunities for more than 2.5-million unemployed South Africans. Of these, 82% were young people and 66% were women. Through the pilot phase of the Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund, over 9 000 young people have been enrolled and more than 7 200 successfully placed into employment.”

“This shows the potential of training that is linked to employment opportunities. The revitalised National Youth Service has placed more than 130 000 young people in paid service opportunities to date, with an additional 100 000 community service youth employment opportunities currently available,” said Ramaphosa.

Despite these efforts, the president admitted more needs to be done to create lasting opportunities.

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