Youths run environmental-friendly firm

Two youths from Mvenyane village in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, are transforming the charcoal industry by turning the invasive alien black wattle plants into charcoal, contributing to the environment and combating climate change.

Black wattle is one of the most widespread and significant invasive alien trees in South Africa.

In 2020, Sinikeziwe Tshobisa (27) and Kwakhiwa Mshoboyi (31) founded KFOX 2ND Couture Board Company, a venture blending creativity, sustainability and social responsibility.

