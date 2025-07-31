Yvonne Chaka Chaka takes legal action after her face was used in fake AI video advert

Legendary South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka is fuming after discovering a fake AI-generated advertisement using her image and AI generated voice without permission.

The video falsely portrays the music icon as endorsing an arthritis product, sparking outrage and concern among her loyal fanbase.

In the video, which circulated widely on social media before being taken down, Chaka Chaka appeared to be enthusiastically promoting the product. However, the 58-year-old Princess of Africa quickly took to Facebook to set the record straight.

Fake video source unknown

“Just to let you know I have nothing to do with this product. They have used AI to make it sound like me. Very sad. They have no permission to use my photos and my face. Lawyers’ letters are on their way. Please take this down. This is all FAKE.”

Speaking exclusively to Sunday World, Chaka Chaka revealed her frustration at being unable to trace the shadowy company behind the scam.

“I issued a warning because there are people who are desperate and gullible. And they might fall victim to this scam. I’m angry because I know nothing about this product.

“I’ve never been approached by anyone regarding it, so I feel completely disrespected. My reputation and brand are at stake. And yet tracing this company has proven to be very difficult. What is clear is that the advertisement is fake,” said the I’m Burning Up hitmaker.

The fake advert has since been removed, but Chaka Chaka remains determined to take action.

Video removed, but legal action still on

“My legal team will be pursuing the perpetrators. And I want to warn them that they could face serious consequences for identity theft and unauthorised use of my brand,” she said.

The award-winning singer, best known for classics such as Umqombothi and Thank You, Mr. DJ, has built a career spanning over three decades. Yvonne said she will not allow fraudsters to damage her hard-earned legacy.

“This is not just about me. It’s about protecting the public from scams and making sure my brand is not used to mislead people,” said Chaka Chaka.

Chaka Chaka’s case highlights the growing threat to celebrities’ images and reputations in the digital age.

