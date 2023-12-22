Zahara endorsed EFF shutdown, wanted Ramaphosa gone

Late Afro-soul singer Zahara wanted President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as the Number 1 citizen of the Republic of South Africa.

This because, she said, Ramaphosa and the ANC have plunged SA into darkness when Eskom implemented load shedding. The black-outs left the citizens without power for up to 10 hours a day.

Recorded disdain for the president in support of EFF shutdown

The Loliwe hitmaker’s startling titbits are contained in a recorded audio message she sent to Queen Khazeka Nolubabalo Dalindyebo, the estranged wife of AbaThembu Royal King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

The songbird sent this message to Queen Khazeka on March 20, on the day of the EFF’s national shutdown.

In the recording, which is in our possession, Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, is heard greeting Queen Khazeka, whom she refers to as “Sesi Babs”.

She then tells her that she did not know what to say about the shutdown.

She also told Queen Khazeka that she, together with King Dalidyebo, should not have said anything, apparently about the shutdown. She said they should have just let it slide.

In what suggests that Zahara was an EFF supporter, the Umthwalo hitmaker is heard saying that the shutdown was necessary and, if need be, “we would do it again”.

‘That president must step down’

“It’s very much necessary and that president must step down. We are suffering, people are losing jobs. Business, I’m telling you, [you] can’t even plan for your businesses. Because you don’t know today if electricity is gonna be there or not,” she said.

She then attributed the load shedding to Ramaphosa and the governing party’s leadership.

“Our country is in the dark because of our president and the leading party, which is ANC,” she said.

Apparently Queen Khazeka found herself in the soup because of the comments she made about the shutdown.

“And now you put yourself in trouble, most especially you are a leader in your own right, you should have not said nothing (sic),” the late muso said.

Zulu monarch also in the firing line

Zahara also fired a broadside at the Zulu monarch.

“The royal house of KZN, where do we enter to the royal house of KZN? We are suffering here, the royal house is not suffering,” she said.

Zahara, who died on December 11 after being hospitalised at Olievedale Netcare Hospital in Joburg, is expected to be buried in her hometown of Phumlani in the Eastern Cape on Saturday December 23.

Media reports alleged that she died of liver complications. However, her brother, Junior Mkutukana, has opened an inquest docket at the Roodepoort police station. This after suspecting that she was poisoned by her enemies.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content