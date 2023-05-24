Zakes Mda and Prof Marwala nominated for African Genius Awards

South African novelist Zakes Mda and former University of Johannesburg Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Tshilidzi Marwala have both been nominated for the 2023 African Genius Awards.

Mda and Marwala are nominated among 19 other African achievers who’ve excelled in a variety of fields.

The African Genius Awards celebrate the continent’s arts, culture, fashion, cuisine, wealth of beauty and natural resources. It is also a period to reflect on the outstanding accomplishments of its people through initiatives such as the African Genius Awards (AGA).

The AGA recognise those working to advance Africa’s global competitiveness, problem-solving skills, self-love and patriotism, and who are committed to the continent’s development.

AGA Executive Noloyiso Seheri said: “The AGA are a platform that aims to celebrate excellence and advance the development and economic change on the African continent. Another of our objectives is for African geniuses to inspire hope and promote self-confidence, self-love, and the attainment of self-actualisation.”

Other nominated Africans include: Wangari Maathai, Arthur Zang, Dr Angela Nyambura Gichaga, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Morris Mbetsa, Dr Helena Ndume,Aisha Yesufu, Professor Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, Didier Drogba, Sadio Mane, Eliud Kipchoge, Agnes Matilda Kalibata, Danai Jekesai Gurira, Lupita Amondi Nyong’o, Dr Denis Mukwege, Leymah Gbowee and Ouided Bouchamaoui.

The AGA winners will be announced in a report released on May 25.

