Zakes, Nomcebo and Kellerman bring home a Grammy

Another Grammy win for South Africa as Wouter Kellerman together with Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode brought it home for the Best Global Music Performance.

The prestigious event was held in Los Angeles on Sunday and hosted by SA’s own Trevor Noah.

Bantwini, who features on the award-winning song Bayethe, dedicated his award to his late parents, while Kellerman said it was a win for all South Africans. This marks the fourth time Kellerman has won a Grammy Award.

Took me 17 years to find my path, I have no words to express the emotions and grace that have come over me. This moment is owed to my late Mother & Father. I’m grateful Unkulu’ Nkulu uNumber 1!!!!

🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #roadtothegrammys pic.twitter.com/FLhi2OmzTT — Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) February 5, 2023

We won the Grammy for the Best Global Music Performance for our song ‘Bayethe’ Thank so much to everybody for all the support – this is for the whole of South Africa! Awesomeness @ZakesBantwiniSA @Nomcebozikode #africatotheworld #grammy #grammy2023 pic.twitter.com/qK31QPBHCl — Wouter Kellerman (@wouterkellerman) February 5, 2023

Beyonce’ made history as she has now received 32 Grammy Awards in total. On the night she won for the best dance/electronic album for Renaissance, best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording and best traditional R&B performance.

She dedicated her win to her “beautiful husband” and the “queer community for their love and for inventing the genre”. Best solo performance went to Adele for the song Easy on Me, her sixteenth Grammy to date.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar won in the best rap performance, best rap song and best rap album catergories for his album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, while Lizzo won record of the year for About Damn Time.

Watch the official video of Bayethe here:

