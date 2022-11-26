Zama Ndlovu challenges status quo in male-dominated taxi industry

A period of inequality in society is slowly fading away, as more women are enabled the same opportunities that men have always enjoyed for decades.

Who would have ever thought that there would ever be a female driving taxis in South Africa – an industry heavily dominated by men and ravaged by violence.

Zama Ndlovu is a female taxi driver who started operating in the industry in 2019. Her journey began when a taxi boss in her area took her in and taught her how to drive a taxi, after she was released from prison.

Due to many doors being shut because of her criminal record, the taxi industry was arguably the unlikely industry to have empowered her.

Ndlovu expressed how she feels about being a female taxi driver, saying she was frightened by the stories told about the industry.

“When I first started, I was scared and nervous, worried that I would be discriminated against by men – but that was not the case. Instead I was welcomed with love and support,” Ndlovu shared.

Apart from not experiencing any squabbles, the 46-year-old praised her male colleagues for not discriminating against her and always being supportive in times of need.

“I really do appreciate the group of men that I work with – they have been so supportive in the three years that I have been working as a driver. Not even a single day have they discriminated against my gender.”

Despite taxi operating not being a part of her plans, Bafo, as she is known, believes that being a taxi driver saved her life.

“To be honest, deciding to embark on this journey of driving taxis saved my life – everything that I have right now is because of the decision I took in 2019 to drive taxis for a living. If I had not taken that decision, I probably would have been dead or back in prison,” she said.

Recently, the department of transport in Limpopo held the provincial 2022 Taxi Driver of the Year Awards, where Betty Kwetepane, 33, walked away with the bronze prize.

Ndlovu congratulated Kwetepane for paving the way and proving that women are also capable of achieving in the industry. She also encouraged more women to come forth and join them in the male-dominated industry.

“I really do motivate other women out there who wish to operate in this industry to come forward and join us. The taxi industry needs you, but the nation also needs us more to help make the industry even better than what it is now,” Ndlovu said.

According to Ralp Jones, SA National Taxi Council spokesperson, the transport service in Gauteng has 25% female taxi drivers registered.

Operating from the Hillbrow to Randburg route, Ndlovu is looking forward to growing in the industry and hopes to see more female taxi drivers in the industry.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author