Zamani Saul warns of ‘ugly’ ANC succession battle

ANC Northern Cape chairperson Zamani Saul has condemned the culture of careerism as “congesting the leadership passage” in the governing party’s succession, and suggests it could be the reason for an “ugly conference in 2027”.

In an interview with Sunday World, the newly re-elected ANC provincial strongman reserved sharp criticism for careerism within the ANC, labelling the scramble for power as “toxic thinking”.

“I cannot look at myself and say that after my term as provincial chair, I must go to the national and become a minister or deputy minister. That leads to an overcrowded, congested leadership passage and an ugly conference in 2027,” he warned, alluding to factional battles that destabilise the party.

The ANC is due to in 2027 elect the successor to President Cyril Ramaphosa, and

several names have been bandied about as suitable candidates, including Deputy President Paul Mashatile and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

On Friday, Saul emphasised that his generation, “30 years into democracy” must redefine political engagement.

“We should present a different fabric of cadres and activists. You should come in, contribute, and go out to pursue a professional life,” he argued.

His call for leaders to “contribute and go out” appeared to be a critique of the ANC’s culture of lifelong political entrenchment, and it resonates with younger members and urban professionals, who view the party as out of touch with modern governance.

“This is an opportunity generations before us never had… Leadership in modern democracies [should] pursue professional lives outside politics.”

Asked whether he personally had ambitions for high office, he resorted to the ANC leaders’ usual political judo, saying, “Honestly speaking, for now, I do not have an interest. My name should not be dragged into those things.”

Saul has been touted as the next deputy president of the ANC by his supporters in the Northern Cape. While Mbalula this week mentioned that Saul had outgrown the province and should “come to national”.

By advocating for term limits and external professional pursuits, he also creates opportunities for roles in civil society or international bodies, thereby expanding his influence beyond the fractured ANC structures.

For now, his strategy is clear: critique from the sidelines, champion renewal, and let the ANC’s chaos elevate his relevance. In a party where ambition is often punished, his “modesty” might be the sharpest weapon of all.

On Tuesday during the provincial conference in Kimberley, Saul was re-elected as chairperson of the party in the province for the third time. He was elected alongside Bently Vass, who is his deputy. Daluxolo Nxanga returned as secretary; Maruping Lekwene came back as deputy secretary, and Fufe Makatong returned as treasurer.