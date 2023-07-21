Zandie Khumalo describes Senzo Meyiwa as a dishonest man

Zandie Khumalo has indicated that her sister Kelly Khumalo and the later Senzo Meyiwa had a tumultuous relationship and described the late goalkeeper as a dishonest man.

Zandie was answering questions posed by defence lawyer for accused number four in the Meyiwa murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on Friday.

During cross-examination the defence, Zithulele Nxumalo, delved into the dynamics of the relationship between Meyiwa and Kelly during 2012 and 2013.

Zandie testified that, like any relationship, theirs had its ups and downs, but she asserted that they were in love.

Nxumalo presented several text messages exchanged between Kelly and Zandie, shedding light on Kelly’s emotional state and her alleged grievances with Meyiwa.

In one message, Kelly expressed regret for letting Meyiwa into her life and accused him of causing distress due to his lies.

Nxumalo pressed Zandie about what Kelly meant, to which Zandie responded by saying Meyiwa was not an honest man, he would say one thing to Kelly and another to Mandisa [his wife].

Zandie indicated that there seemed to be a back-and-forth dynamic between the three, implying that Meyiwa’s alleged dishonesty and conflicting statements played a significant role in the complexities of the love triangle.

Another text message read in court revealed Kelly’s emotional exhaustion, stating that she sometimes felt that Meyiwa brought a dark cloud into her life and expressed a desire to be free from him.

When questioned about this message, Zandie claimed she could not remember its specific context, however, it was just two sisters conversing.

“I’m emotionally drained. I sometimes feel that Senzo brought a dark cloud in my life. I can almost hate myself for not succeeding in getting rid of him via SMS as it would not go.”

The trial continues on Monday.

