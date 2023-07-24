Zandie Khumalo distances herself from Senzo Meyiwa’s killing

I am not part of the killing of Senzo and I will not protect anyone who is part of it, according to a statement Zandie Khumalo deposed on October 2 2018.

The statement preceded two others that she deposed on October 27 2014 and November 6 2014, respectively.

According to the third statement, read during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria High Court on Monday, Kelly Khumalo’s phone was charging when the robber noticed it.

Kelly’s mother unplugged the charger and took the phone, leading to the intruder punching her in the stomach.

“My sister [Kelly] called Longwe [Twala] as he also knew the deceased. I have no idea if my sister made a sim-swap,” reads the statement.

“When we came from the hospital, we found Senzo’s phone in the kitchen and my mother’s phone on the kitchen.”

According to Zandie, Twala had his phone on him all along. When they took Senzo to the hospital, Twala was nowhere to be found.

They only saw him in the hospital when he arrived with Zandie’s mother.

According to Zandie, Twala mentioned during a previous interview on radio that Meyiwa was shot in the chest, however, he said he did not see him in the house or in the hospital.

“On the day of the shooting, we did drink but we were not drunk. Longwe greeted normally and no congratulations [were shared] between him and Senzo.

Zandie said in the statement that Twala ran away and left her behind (when the shooting started).

She further noted that she was shocked by Twala’s claim that the incident was a robbery gone wrong, saying she does not understand why he said the intruders were foreigners.

The defence poked holes in the statements, saying there are inconsistencies.

The defence questioned Zandie about her reaction and why that information is not mentioned in her statement, to which she said she froze when pointed with a firearm.

She said she is testifying to explain and to tell her story, noting that she has described the intruders to the best of her ability.

Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo asked: “There is an SMS Longwe sent to Thwala [Meyiwa’s friend Mthokozisi] saying Senzo was shot in front of us.

“He is suggesting he was there. But you said Longwe ran out?”

Zandie replied: “He will come here to tell the court. I can’t speak on behalf of him. Call Longwe.”

During cross-examination on Friday, Zandie denied reports that there was an altercation between her and her then-boyfriend Twala.

Five men are in the dock for the murder of Meyiwa, who was killed on October 26 2014 at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

The trial continues …

