Zandie tears up as she confronts accused men in court

The Pretoria High Court witnessed a poignant moment during the proceedings on Thursday after Zandie Khumalo, sister of renowned singer Kelly Khumalo, broke down in tears upon seeing the five men accused of the murder of former national football team captain Senzo Meyiwa.

After the lunch break, the proceedings resumed with Zandie taking the stand to provide a detailed account of the events leading up to Meyiwa’s tragic death.

Zandie, a talented musician in her own right, narrated the evening of October 26, 2014, when several individuals were present at the scene. Among them were Zandie herself, Kelly Khumalo, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Zandie’s boyfriend Longwe Twala, and Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.

However, during her testimony, Zandie was overcome with overwhelming emotions and tears as she addressed the accused men, questioning whether they truly comprehended the immense pain and trauma they had inflicted upon Meyiwa’s loved ones.

“Do you know what you have done to our lives? Do you even know what you have done?” she pleaded, her voice filled with anguish.

Given the emotional intensity of the moment, Zandie was offered a short break to compose herself. However, she opted to continue despite her visible distress.

The proceedings had a delayed start on Thursday, as the court deliberated on whether to allow the live broadcast of Zandie’s testimony. She had requested a “less intrusive” environment citing concerns for her safety and discomfort.

After careful consideration, Judge Tshifiwa Maumela ruled in favor of allowing media coverage of Zandie’s testimony, with the condition that only her voice would be broadcasted, and her face would not be shown.

This incident involving Zandie’s tearful outburst brings to mind a similar occurrence in September 2022 when Madlala, another witness, testified. During Madlala’s testimony, his face was hidden from the public due to concerns for his safety.

Judge Maumela temporarily restricted media coverage after three journalists were accused of harassing Madlala as he entered the courtroom. It was said at the time that the witness sought refuge in one of the courtrooms, deeply disturbed by the incident.

State advocate George Baloyi expressed his concern, stating that the intrusive behavior of the media towards the witness was unacceptable and had a detrimental impact on his well-being. Baloyi requested the court to reinforce guidelines for media conduct.

In response, Judge Maumela instructed certain media houses to leave the courtroom and engage with the court manager to determine a way forward. While emphasizing his support for media freedom, Maumela stressed that the media must not act as if they are above the law, especially when it affects witnesses giving their testimony.

“I am for media freedom but not at the expense of the ruining of the trial,” Maumela said.

The journalists involved were issued written warnings and were required to remain outside the courtroom for the duration of the proceedings.

The next day, as the media was granted entry to the courtroom, Madlala’s composure shattered when he laid eyes on the five accused men. He immediately identified accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi as one of the individuals he believed to be among the intruders present at the Khumalo residence on the fateful day of Meyiwa’s murder.

The accused Ntanzi, Muzi Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonnke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli are currently on the dock for Meyiwa’s murder, attempted murder of other witnesses, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial continues…

