Zandie vividly remembers accused number two’s features

Zandie Khumalo faced another day of grilling in the Pretoria High Court, providing crucial testimony about the events leading up to Senzo Meyiwa’s death.

Khumalo vividly remembered the features of accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, and his role in the invasion.

However, her memory faltered when it came to recalling the other intruder and a gun used in the crime.

She affirmed that Ntanzi was one of the two men who broke into the house and demanded cellphones and money on October 26 2014.

Asked about the intruders’ demeanour and spoken language, she replied: “He was serious, and they spoke in isiZulu.”

She reiterated that one of the intruders had dreadlocks and was armed with a firearm.

However, an intriguing development emerged when Sipho Ramosepele, counsel for accused number one and two, pressed Khumalo on the details of a firearm.

Khumalo hesitated and could not provide specifics about the weapon used by the intruders.

She admitted: “I saw number two clearly, I wanted to hit him. I looked at him well, the only thing …”

Ramosepele asked further about a firearm and which hand the intruder held it in.

Khumalo could not recall which hand it was held, but she described the firearm as small, saying she is not familiar with firearms.

She added that it would be easier for her to explain if she could see a photo of different firearms instead of relying on hand gestures.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.