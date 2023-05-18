Zandi’s voice to broadcast in Meyiwa trial but not her face

The Pretoria High Court has rejected the request of a new witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to prohibit live media coverage of her testimony.

The court ruled that her testimony will be broadcasted in real-time, with her voice audible but her face obscured.

Earlier, the trial faced a temporary pause when the witness, singer Zandie Khumalo, raised concerns about her safety and unease, urging that her testimony not be broadcasted live.

However, the defense and media lawyer argued against granting this privilege, stating that no other witness had received such preferential treatment and emphasizing the potential negative implications on the transparency and public perception of the justice system.

The defense team further highlighted that Zandie had previously participated on social media, openly discussing the case, identifying herself, and even showing her face. This raised questions about her being camera-shy and the need for special consideration in her case.

Delivering his judgment on Thursday, Judge Tshifiwa Maumela acknowledged the concerns raised by the new witness but stressed the need to strike a balance between protecting the safety of witnesses and maintaining the transparency of the judicial process. Maumela also emphasized that Zandie’s requests should not be faulted, considering her past conduct on social media.

“Up until this point, the court does not know what perils the new witness will face should she testify.

“The new witness’s voice and face are already out in the open due to her participation on social media about this case.

“The conduct of the new witness on social media seems to suggest she is not camera-shy.

“[However], it will not be correct to fault her for her requests to this court,” said Maumela.

Maumela affirmed that the decision to dismiss the application to restrict live broadcasting aligned with the court’s commitment to upholding transparency and public access to information.

He stated that the court serves to maintain confidence in the justice system by ensuring that restrictions on information access do not undermine its credibility.

On the night of the tragic incident that claimed the life of Senzo Meyiwa, the esteemed goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, various individuals were present at the scene, including the Ikhwela singer.

These individuals included Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi Khumalo, Zandie’s boyfriend Longwe Twala, and Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.

As the trial progresses, attention will turn to Zandie’s forthcoming testimony which is expected to provide additional insight into the events surrounding the unfortunate killing of Meyiwa.

