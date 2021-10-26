Zandisile Nhlapo is back on our TV screens as she joins Imbewu: The Seed

Johannesburg- Imbewu just added the newest member to their cast.

Znadisile Nhlapo is here to shake things up on the show.

Former SABC 1 presenter and businesswoman Zandi Nhlapo (46) has joined Imbewu.

She recently debuted on the e.tv soapie, playing the role of Nompi Khanyeza, who is Fikile’s mom, played by Phindile Gwala.

She shows up in her daughter’s life to reveal an uncomfortable truth.

Many moons ago Nhlapo starred in a detective drama called Dick Sithole and she never graced our screens with her presence again.

When asked what has brought her back to television after such a long time she said she believes you can only run so far from your calling, for so long she has have been doing so.

“The time is right for me to do so and simply because I now want to. Let’s just say I got tired of running and decided to give in.”

Nhlapo told Sunday World that there are some parts that she relates to her character.

“She’s feisty, bold, resilient, no holds barred, assertive and a go-getter. I also relate to having made unfixable mistakes, which we all make as humans.”

“Her hidden softness is appealing it makes you want to dig deeper, mine is a tad bit more overt than hers though.”

Nhlapo said fans should expect some shocking truths on Imbewu.

“Nompi has stopped a disaster from happening. As unpopular as this act makes her, it has to happen.”

“She is relentless in making sure that her daughter doesn’t make the biggest mistake of her life.”

“She may not have had that great relationship with her daughter Fikile but she loves her enough to stop what potentially could cost her happiness and ultimately her life. She’s not the warmest of them all but she sure is straightforward and resilient in her ways,” she added.

Her parenting skills differ from Nompi’s, she has three daughters.

“I’m a liberal mom. My kids are talkative, strong-willed and they are mama’s babies. Nompi and Zandi are opposites when it comes to parenting.

Nompi is sad about the realization that she could have raised Fikile differently and that she’s pushed her away too far but she’s also hopeful that the status quo of their relationship will change someday,” she told Sunday World about her character.

Zandi described herself as someone who loves the simpler things in life and all things beautiful.

“My greatest desire in life is to travel the globe and meet different people around the world, that is when I will define myself as successful as I believe that will make me ‘rich in human and life experiences.”

“I am very much a simple, easy-going, ambitious woman driven by love. Love for nature, for my children and peace of mind & spirit. Shaped by my past to ultimately become the liberated and liberal mind and human that I am today.”

While she was off-screen, Nhlapo said she had been blessed to hone her business skills in the boardroom through her company which she runs with daughter Ntando.

“Our company is called Liquid Image Consulting and we are a creative agency that specializes in PR, Communications, Digital marketing, events management, graphic design and all things creative. Since COVID we have diversified into various sourcing platforms for a variety of clients.”

“We have been doing great things in my company hence there was no space for me to miss television. However, I equally had to answer my call to get back on the screen and will eventually go behind the camera.”

Zandi said she has no regrets about the decisions she has made in the past and present but at the height of her career, she wishes she would have bought properties.

“But I have no regrets about the way I lived, my decisions, and all I am is grateful.”

