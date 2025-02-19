Zanzou club liquor license suspended, as probe continues

The Gauteng liquor board has suspended the liquor license of Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria’s Hatfield, in Gauteng.

This follows the emergence of shocking footage depicting severe acts of violence, torture, and humiliation. Throughout the week, the trending videos have sparked national outrage. They revealed brutal and degrading treatment of individuals within the premises of the establishment.

The liquor board said it was suspending the establishment’s license in terms of section 106(5) and 117(10 of the Act.

Safety issues and violations of by-laws

“These incidents have raised significant concerns regarding the safety and lawful operation of the premises. Section 29(1) of the Act mandates all licenses to comply with their obligations and responsibilities as stipulated by law. In addition, section 45(10) requires licensed premises to adhere to all applicable laws including municipal by-laws and national regulations,” reads the statement.

The board also stated that according to their findings, the establishment is a potential threat to public safety.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has called for the immediate closure of the night club.

Justice department wants club shut down

“The horrific actions witnessed in the videos are an affront to the fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution and have no place in a democratic society,” said department spokesperson Kgalalelo Masibi.

Masibi further emphasised the government’s commitment to upholding human dignity. She cited the Constitution’s clear stance on human rights.

“Section 10 explicitly affirms that everyone has the right to have their dignity respected and protected. While Section 12 guarantees freedom and security of the person. This is including the right to be free from all forms of violence, torture, and cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment.”

The justice department also urged law enforcement agencies to take immediate action.

“No individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands. The rule of law must be upheld, and those responsible must be held accountable,” Masibi stated.

More broader investigation into club operations

Beyond individual accountability, the department has called for a broader investigation into the nightclub’s operations.

“Any establishment found to be complicit in or tolerating such heinous acts must face serious consequences. In this regard, we call for the immediate closure of Zanzou nightclub until a full and thorough investigation is concluded.”

