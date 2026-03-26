Zeph Mkhwanazi happy as Mpumalanga cops are arrested ‘for corruption’

The arrest of four police officers in Mpumalanga on corruption charges has added fresh momentum to a nationwide crackdown on alleged rot within the South African Police Service (SAPS), with acting provincial commissioner Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi calling for harsher punishment for officers who betray the badge.

Three constables and a sergeant were arrested in Carolina on Tuesday on charges of theft, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice in what authorities say is a clear case of officers turning crime fighters into profiteers.

Police say that the officers went to the scene after hearing that a white Toyota Fortuner was parked at a guest house nearby and was thought to be carrying a lot of dagga.

Upon inspection, they confirmed the presence of several bags of dagga. It is alleged that the officers arranged for a tow truck to remove the vehicle.

However, instead of booking all the confiscated dagga into evidence, they allegedly diverted some of the bags to a nearby second-hand dealership in exchange for cash.

The four officers, aged between 24 and 43, were arrested following further investigation and are expected to appear in the Carolina Magistrate’s Court.

Mkhwanazi said the arrests should send a strong message to those abusing their positions.

“We cannot have criminals within our ranks who hide behind the badge. Those who undermine our efforts to combat crime must be exposed, arrested, and held accountable,” said Mkhwanazi on Thursday.

The arrests come as law enforcement agencies intensify efforts to clean up the police service, following a series of high-profile corruption cases that have implicated senior officers at the highest levels of SAPS.

High-ranking officers arrested

Just days earlier, 12 high-ranking police officials, including brigadiers, generals, and colonels, were arrested in connection with the controversial Medicare 24 tender linked to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

That case has since expanded, with additional arrests and court appearances exposing what investigators describe as a coordinated effort to manipulate procurement processes for financial gain.

In court this week, prosecutors alleged that Matlala’s company received more than R50-million from SAPS despite a series of misrepresentations in its tender bid, with members of the bid evaluation committee accused of facilitating the award.

The overlap between the Mpumalanga arrests and the national probe has sharpened focus on what senior officials now describe as a renewed drive to restore integrity within SAPS.

From localised corruption involving seized drugs to multimillion-rand procurement scandals, the cases reflect a service grappling with internal compromise across different ranks.

Mkhwanazi’s call for harsher sentences echoes a growing sentiment within policing circles that disciplinary action alone is no longer enough and that criminal prosecution must follow wherever wrongdoing is uncovered.

As investigations continue and more cases surface, the message from both provincial and national leadership is becoming clearer: the clean-up has begun, and no rank is immune.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content