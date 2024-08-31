Zimbabwe to carry repatriation costs of Limpopo bus crash victims

Zimbabwean authorities have confirmed that that they will carry the costs of repatriating the remains of the people who died in a horrific bus accident outside Makhado in Limpopo on Tuesday evening.

Addressing the media after visiting the accident scene, Zimbabwe’s Consul-General in South Africa, Eria Phiri, said the government of Zimbabwe will ensure that the 10 people who died in the devastating crash are transported to their native country.

The deceased were five men and five women. More than 30 other passengers sustained minor injuries and 12 other occupants were reportedly in serious conditions.

The bus was travelling from Bulawayo en route to Johannesburg.

Phiri said they are busy identifying the bodies and that two of the deceased have been positively identified.

“At the moment, we are currently busy trying to verify the real identity of those who died in the accident. So far, we have got 10 and I think we still have seven who were admitted in various hospitals in Makhado and 32 were treated and discharged. We are in talks with some of the deceased’s families back home in Zimbabwe.

“The first step would be to ascertain the identities of those who are in the mortuary. The Zimbabwean government will henceforth start with the facilitation of the repatriation.

“All the costs towards the repatriation of the deceased are going to be met by the government of Zimbabwe.”

Refusing hospital admission

Deputy Minister of Transport, Mkhulekwa Hlengwa said he was worried that some of the injured passengers refused to be admitted to hospitals, raising suspicions about being in South Africa legally.

During his visit to the accident scene on Thursday, Hlengwa also visited survivours at the Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital.

The hospital said it received 40 patients on the night of the accident. It added that 35 of them have been discharged.

Hlengwa said the preliminary report he got from Limpopo traffic officials was that the accident was attributed to driver error.

“We are currently waiting for a comprehensive report from the Road Traffic Management Cooperation to investigate fully the cause of this accident.

Reckless driving consequences

“As transport authorities, we encourage all drivers to exercise maximum caution because most of these accidents which claim multiple lives on or roads are due to reckless driving and utmost disregard of traffic laws.

“It has to be noted that the consequences of reckless driving have rippling effects on our societies and the economy,” Hlengwa said.

It has been reported that the bus driver drove over a roundabout at high speed when he lost control.

The bus then overturned, resulting in the fatalities and injuries in the process.

The bus driver is reportedly was new on his job and not familiar with the surroundings around Makhado.

Limpopo premier, Phophi Ramathuba said the provincial government is working closely with relevant authorities. They want to ensure that the families of the deceased receive the necessary support.

Ramathuba emphasised the critical importance of road safety, particularly on long-distance routes frequently used by buses and heavy-duty vehicles.

Ramathuba called on all road users to adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such devastating accidents.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content