Zimbabwean domestic helper arrested for sins of her boss

A 59-year-old domestic worker from Zimbabwe was taken into custody after she was discovered in a home with what are thought to be weapons used to murder a police officer.

This comes after CI Tshwane District, Gauteng Highway, Gauteng DPCI, and Vision Tactical members convened in Tshwane for a follow-up operation on suspects believed to be involved in the death of the Gauteng Highway Patrol SAPS member.

Four names and cellphone numbers of potential suspects were disclosed during Tuesday’s police briefing.

The numbers were then forwarded to the office for tracking of the suspects.

Weapons and cars seized during the raid

The team went to the residence of Nkosinathi George Manuse, one of the accused suspects. Tendai Mafunya, a domestic helper, was discovered at a residence in Centurion’s Ecopark Estate, the police said.

She acknowledged during the interview that her boss, Manuse, is the owner of the house.

Since she was the only person at the residence, the house was searched while she was present.

Upon searching the house, the police found three AK-47 rifle magazines with live ammunition, a 9mm pistol with a serial number filed off, two 9mm magazines filled with live rounds, five two-way radios, two cellphones, one silver grey Kia Sorento affixed with false registration, one blue BMW alleged to have been used in a murder case of a police officer in Pretoria, a Polo GTI alleged to be linked to the murder of a police officer, one airgun, and dagga.

Mafunya was brought to Lyttleton police station, where she is being held for possession of weapons and vehicles suspected to have been used in carrying out the crime.

The local criminal record centre was summoned to the crime scene, and the collection of information and investigation continues.

