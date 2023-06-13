Zimbabwean implicated in Thabo Bester escape remanded in jail

The magistrate’s court in Bloemfontein has postponed the case against Zanda Moyo, a Zimbabwean alleged to have aided Thabo Bester to escape from jail in May 2022.

Moyo, who was arrested in Johannesburg on Sunday, will remain in custody until he returns to court on Monday to apply for bail.

This is the same day when other suspects including Bester, his partner Nandipha Magudumana and her father Zolile Sekeleni are also due back in the dock.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, the court heard that Moyo does not have legal representation.

He faces multiple charges including aiding and abetting a convict, fraud, violation of a body, and harboring an escaped convict.

In light of the seriousness of the allegations, the magistrate emphasised the importance of Moyo obtaining legal counsel.

The magistrate also informed Moyo that he must either appoint a lawyer privately or reach out to Legal Aid South Africa for assistance.

Stressing the significance of having legal representation, the magistrate advised the accused to use the time granted for the postponement to contact his family and make arrangements.

“The public prosecutor applied that this matter be postponed to gather information for the purposes of bail application,” the magistrate said.

“In the interim, you would have contacted your family members in regards to your legal representation.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.