Zimbabwean, wife among suspects held for kidnapping tycoon

A Zimbabwean, his wife and girlfriend are among a group of people who have been arrested for the kidnapping of a businessman in Midrand early in January.

The suspects are believed to have demanded a ransom from the business man’s family and his business associates.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the suspects were apprehended during a multi-disciplinary police operation led by the national anti-kidnapping task team.

“In this year’s National Excellence Awards that were held over the weekend in Limpopo, the national anti-kidnapping task team was awarded the 2021/22 Crime Intelligence Team of the Year Award for its role in preventing, combating, investigating and apprehending those that are behind kidnappings, especially where ransom demands are being made,” said Mathe.

She added that a Toyota Corolla and Toyota Quantum, which were used to commit the crime, were also seized, adding that the police also discovered cellphones and SIM cards during a raid.

