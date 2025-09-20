Zinhle Sithebe uses the Heritage Blanket to bring culture, comfort and care to life

This Heritage Month, one of South Africa’s most iconic household names is going beyond the medicine cabinet. Vicks, the little blue jar woven into generations of family memories, has launched a Heritage Blanket designed by rising illustrator Zinhle “Zee Feels” Sithebe.

The blanket, created under the theme “Relief is in Our Roots”, celebrates the century-long legacy of Vicks in South African homes. For Zee, the project is both a professional milestone and deeply personal.

Part of shared memory

“I was a sickly kid,” she recalls. “I was born premature, with asthma, allergies – you name it. My grandmother in KZN always had Vicks on hand. She’d rub it on my neck, back, and chest after a bath. And I’d start laughing because I’m ticklish. But it was love. Now it’s a memory of shared laughter, of care and caring that I treasure.”

It’s those small but powerful rituals of care that the blanket seeks to honour. Transforming personal memory into cultural symbol.

Zee worked within a strict two-colour brief, a departure from her trademark kaleidoscopic palette. The result is a striking tapestry of national and personal motifs.

The Vicks shield with the South African flag symbolises protection, comfort, and shelter.

A mielie cob, a staple in her Zulu home and a nod to the grilled corn sold by mamas on the roadside. The springbok, representing resilience far beyond rugby. The protea, drawn from the national coat of arms, stands for unity, growth, and possibility.

Basotho blanket

“The biggest challenge was making sure the design still felt bold and expressive,” Zee said. “I drew inspiration from the Basotho blanket, which uses limited colour in such a striking way. That restriction became part of the beauty.”

For Zee, the mielie cob is the most personal symbol.

“Like Vicks, mielies have always been a staple in my home growing up. That shared connection makes it extra special.”

The theme Relief is in Our Roots also resonated strongly.

Connects memory, culture, and giving back

“As an artist, I love drawing on the past to represent the present. And to remind people of their heritage. As a South African, it’s also deeply personal. Vicks was always there on sick days and played a big role in helping me manage my asthma.”

Zee’s career includes collaborations with global giants like Coca-Cola and Facebook. But she calls this campaign especially meaningful.

“It’s about more than design. It’s about shared stories across generations and real acts of care through charity. Being part of something that connects memory, culture, and giving back makes it incredibly meaningful.”

She also hopes the project inspires young creatives.

“Be authentic. Look to creatives who inspire you, learn from them, and then make it your own. The magic lies in telling stories that are true to you and your heritage.”

The Heritage Blanket is both a collector’s item and a functional object. Zee hopes people use it in their own way: as décor, for warmth, or as a family keepsake.

Love letter to our culture

“My wish is that it becomes a love letter to our culture. Reminding people of the comfort of Vicks through the years while helping them create new memories wrapped in it.”

Looking ahead, she hopes the blanket tells a story that endures.

“I want someone outside of South Africa to see it and immediately say: ‘That’s so South African’. And for South Africans to say: ‘This is mine’. For me, it’s about people feeling seen and rooted in something they can be proud of.”

