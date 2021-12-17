REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Zoleka Mandela pregnant with baby number 6

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Zoleka Mandela

Johannesburg- Zoleka Mandela has announced that she is pregnant and is very excited about the new bundle of joy that is on the way.

Zoleka recently took to social media to announce that she is pregnant with her sixth child now.

“Today’s outfit and mood, I’m off to do such an adult thing and can’t wait to share it with you!!! I’m so enthralled!!! 🤗 So abundantly and undeniably blessed!!!”

Zoleka has been hinting that she is expecting a bundle of joy on her social media pages.

 

“Today after the longest day, I’m NESTING … been shopping ALL day!!”

“Dear Diary, so like … I thought I had food poisoning, turns out I was pregnant with my 6th child,” she wrote.

Another baby shower for Zoleka Mandela?

