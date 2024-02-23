Zondo case: Expert gives reasons why victims delay to report rape

The rape case against controversial Bishop Bafana Zondo was on Friday adjourned again after a back-and-forth exchange between the defence and the state.

Judge Mokhine Mosopa called for yet another court adjournment and moved the case to Monday.

The case will resume on Monday morning at the Pretoria High Court. The state’s Advocate Jennifer Cronje will lead the testimony of expert witness Professor Gerard Labuschagne, a clinical psychologist.

Expert witness testimony

Zondo faces charges including rape, indecent assault and defeating the ends of justice, dating back to 1981.

In court on Friday, Cronje asked Professor Labuschagne if he was aware that all the complainants on the case were members of the same church. The said church is the Rivers of Living Waters, founded by Zondo, except for one person. Labuschagne told the court that he was aware.

Labuschagne shared his knowledge as an expert in psychology and a former member of the SAPS. He stated that it is possible for victims in rape cases to delay reporting due to fear.

Victims driven by fear, stigma

“Fear is what delays most victims. Fear of others knowing about the ordeal that they went through. Also fear of rejection by their partners, family, and friends.

“Remember, some of their friends went to the same church. And the alleged perpetrator is someone they respect,” said Labuschagne.

He further said coming forward for other complainants was made difficult by the reaction of the congregants after a few had decided to speak up.

God-like status

“Any rape is a violent act and brings fear to the victim. Many of the complainants viewed the accused as almost having a God-like status. This is based on the complainants I spoke to and recorded on the report,” he added.

Before an objection from the defence, Cronje asked Labuschagne if it is possible that complainants do not report cases. She asked if its possible for them to not report the cases before they get the strength to report. And if that results in precious evidence being lost if the period is long.

Various factors given for delayed reporting

“We had a witness testify in this court after a delayed report that they were praying [God] to give them a sign. While another one said she didn’t have the strength to do it. They gathered the strength to speak up later… This after they heard [similar] stories of other women on the radio,” Cronje added.

To which Labuschagne agreed that it happens. And that evidence gets lost if the case was not reported over a long period.

After court, Zondo expressed his gratitude to his congregants and supporters who were in court. They were wearing blue T-shirts written “100% Rivers”.

“I thank God for the church, Rivers of Living Waters,” he shouted. And the congregants shouted “Amen!”.

