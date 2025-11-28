Zulu king assures Mkhwanazi clan their land has not been partitioned

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has quietly assured the influential Mkhwanazi clan of Mtubatuba in northern KwaZulu-Natal that their land has not been partitioned as feared.

The King also reaffirmed that the appointment of Qiniso Ncube as his overseer did not mean that he now controls the mineral-rich Dukuduku portion, as assumed.

This is contained in a confidential letter written by the Zulu king on 21 November 2025, which was obtained by the Sunday World. It came after fears that there would be bloodshed as the Mkhwanazis vowed that they would not cede an inch of their land to Ncube.

Royal letterhead

The letter is signed off by Squire Arnold Nododile (Ndamase), the private secretary to the King and a chief director in the monarch’s office.

“The Private Office of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has noted concerns arising from the recent appointment of Mr. Qiniso Ncube in the Dukuduku area. His Majesty has instructed this Office to formally confirm the following:

1. His Majesty has not removed, displaced, or replaced the Mkhwanazi clan as the recognised traditional leadership in Dukuduku.

“2. The appointment of Mr. Qiniso Ncube by His Majesty does not alter, diminish, or interfere with the standing, authority, or recognition of the Mkhwanazi clan as Amakhosi of the area.

“3. Any interpretation suggesting that His Majesty has appointed another Inkosi over the Mkhwanazi clan is incorrect and must be disregarded.”

The office further said King Misuzulu values the long-standing role of the Mkhwanazi clan in the entire Zulu kingdom.

“His Majesty values the longstanding role and heritage of the Mkhwanazi clan within the Zulu Kingdom and affirms that your status as traditional leaders in the area remains intact and respected. Please accept this communication as an official assurance from His Majesty’s Private Office.”

The office confirmed that it wrote the letter to the clan.

Prior CoGTA assurance

A day before the king’s letter, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) wrote a letter to Inkosi Ntokozo Mkhwanazi and assured him that he is fully in charge of the entire 31 sub-regions that comprise the clan.

“As the custodian of the Traditional Affairs in the Province of KwaZulu-Natal, I wish to confirm the following:

1. According to government records held by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, there is only one Inkosi under the Inkosi UMtubatuba Local Municipality, namely Inkosi Ntokozo Mkhwanazi, who is the lawfully recognised Inkosi of the Mpukunyoni Traditional Community.

“Inkosi Ntokozo Mkhwanazi’s Mpukunyoni Traditional Community is made up of 31 Izigodi including Dukuduku, Ezwenelisha and khulaNomathiya which comprise of villages in the vicinity of St Lucia, under Umkhayakude District.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Sihle Mavuso