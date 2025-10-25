Zulu King at loggerheads with KZN government over his no-frills UAE trip

The King of the Zulu nation has lashed out at the KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity for nearly “sabotaging” his recent royal trip to the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East.

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini claimed that the provincial government did not support the 15 to 21 October trip with the hope that it would be aborted, But with God’s grace, said the monarch, it was undertaken and became a success.

He did not state how it was eventually financed after the government did not step in when his office asked the GPU to do so.

The King lashed out while he was briefing his royal council about the week-long trip at Mashobeni royal palace in Pongola. The frustration of the King is contained in a video which was released by his private office after the high-profile trip where he signed a range of deals with the monarch of the oil-rich Middle East country.

“When I had to undertake the trip, the government just folded its arms and said we will see how the King and his delegation will travel, but because of faith, the trip was undertaken,” the King told the council.

Belt-tightening sojourn

He added that they had to sweat to buy flight tickets and to ensure that they stay in the UAE. They had to eat once a day.

“I said to my queen, fine, let’s go there and we will eat once a day, but one day God will reward our sacrifices and multiply our meals because we are undertaking that trip on behalf of this poor nation (the Zulus).

“I am now opening up to you o-Ndaba (Zulu royals) about what I have always bottled up inside, about the situation we are facing because we don’t have money. On this trip, the government didn’t contribute anything, they were also surprised how we made it. They saw us in pictures sitting with Kings, the very same ones they did not want us to meet.

“This is evidence enough that our ancestors are working and no one can stop them. If we want something and know the end results despite getting bruises, that’s fine, in the end God will heal our wounds,” the King added.

Premier holds purse strings

The R86 million budget of the royal household is controlled by the office of the Premier and the King has to write to in before he can undertake any trip.

The spokesperson for the Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, Lindelani Mbatha said the king informed them about the trip but “of a courtesy nature” and did not constitute a formal request for logistical support or facilitation, as has been the case in previous instances.

“Subsequently, the Office of the Premier received a specific request to facilitate the visa arrangements for His Majesty, which was duly attended to. This was followed by confirmation from the King’s Office that no further assistance from the government would be required for the visit.

Had the Honourable Premier, or the Office of the Premier, received such a request from His Majesty, the Premier would have ensured that all necessary support was provided promptly and with the highest priority,” Mbatha said.

He added that Ntuli remains fully committed to extending every possible assistance to the King in the fulfilment of his royal duties, both within and beyond the borders of the Republic.

“The Premier continues to hold His Majesty in the highest esteem and maintains profound respect for all engagements, directives, and undertakings pursued by His Majesty in service to the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the nation at large,” Mbatha added.

