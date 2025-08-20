Zulu king distances himself from monthly donation proposal to run empire

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has distanced himself from the call that every Zulu person should donate R10 monthly to run the affairs of his kingdom.

The king, through his spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu, sset the record straight. He said the proposal was neither sanctioned by him nor by any formal structure of the kingdom.

He was responding to news of a proposal made by his personal advisors, Professor Jabulani Maphalala and business tycoon Philani “PG” Mavundla. They proposed that the king’s subjects should consider donating R10 each. Reason being for the kingdom to end its reliance on the government to undertake its programmes.

Province allocated R86m for royal house

At the moment, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has allocated R86-million to bankroll the royal households. The money is, however, not directly given to the king. It is used to cater for events like the annual reed dance and the first fruit. Also for the marula festival, among others.

The king gets a monthly salary believed to be around R54, 000.

To end the reliance, Maphalala and Mavundla came up with the proposal.

“Let every Zulu person contribute R10 per month to ensure the Zulu Nation can independently manage its affairs. Given the number of Zulus in this country, this is entirely achievable,” they said in a joint statement.

After days of silence, the Zulu king said he did not sanction the proposal.

“The Private Office of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini wishes to set the record straight regarding recent reports circulating in the media and on social [media] platforms suggesting that each Zulu person should contribute R10 per month towards funding the affairs of the Zulu Nation.

King has no knowledge of proposal

“We hereby state unequivocally that his majesty has no knowledge of such a proposal. Nor has it been tabled, considered, or endorsed by the king’s council, the Zulu Kingdom Executive, or any recognised structure of the Royal House. This notion did not originate from, nor was it authorised by, his majesty the king,” Prince Thulani said in a statement on behalf of the king.

He added that all official initiatives will be formally announced by the private office of the king, not individuals.

