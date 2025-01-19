Zulu king’s estranged wife fears for her life

In a dramatic to the royal saga, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s estranged wife, Ntokozo kaMayisela Zulu, says she fears for her life and that of her two children.

KaMayisela raised her safety and security concerns in a letter she wrote to the elders before she filed an urgent application for a court interdict at the Pietermaritzburg High Court to stop the king’s wedding to Nomzamo Myeni later this month.

In the heart-wrenching letter, which Sunday World has seen, the queen revealed that she was not only distressed about the king’s decision to commit bigamy by legally marrying

another woman while still conjugated to her but was also concerned about her safety and that of her two sons.

