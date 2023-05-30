Zulu lady in white skin Marietjie Bothma has died

Actress and media personality Marietjie Bothma has sadly passed away.

The news about her death was shared by her brother on social media on Monday, but the cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Well-known for being the Zulu lady in white skin, Bothma shot to fame when she appeared in a TV advert speaking in isiZulu, which got tongues wagging.

Since then, the beautiful blonde bombshell landed an acting role in one of South Africa’s most-watched soapies. She even spoke at former president Jacob Zuma’s inauguration ceremony.

The multilingual, whose mother tongue is Afrikaans, was able to converse in 13 languages including several South African languages and German.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.