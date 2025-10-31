Zulu nation invited to bless King Misuzulu’s traditional wedding to Nomzamo Myeni

AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is set to rekindle his relationship with Nomzamo Myeni by finally marrying her.

The arrival of Princess Sihle Mdhluli, the fourth wife, who had been by the king’s side for the better part of this year, had put the king’s relationship with Myeni, his third wife, on hold.

However, in a sudden turn of events, upon the king’s return from a trip to the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East, a date for a full traditional wedding was set.

Invitations sent out to guests

According to an invitation, it will all start with umkhehlo (a traditional engagement ceremony) in Jozini, the hometown of Myeni, on November 7 and conclude with a full wedding on November 9 at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Later, Prince Gebizizwe made a formal announcement, informing the Zulu nation about the upcoming royal wedding.

“The wedding will take place on the 9th of November 2025 at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace, and the Zulu nation is invited to come in its numbers to grace the wedding and bless it,” Prince Gebizizwe announced.

While royal spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu claimed that he is “not aware” of the pending wedding, Prince Vuyo Sibiya, the spokesperson of Myeni, confirmed it, saying invites have been sent out to guests.

Lobola paid to Myeni’s family

The king paid a lobola of 15 cows to the Myenis slightly over a year ago, sparking controversy with critics saying as a king, he is not allowed to marry a non-virgin with kids from previous relationships.

However, the king defied his critics and paid a lobola for Myeni.

But when he wanted to marry her, his first wife, Queen Ntokozo Mayisela, tried to stop the wedding in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on the basis that they are still married in civil rites.

If he marries another woman, he would be committing bigamy, which could land him in jail.

However, the application was dismissed in court as Judge Sidwell Mngadi found that the king and Mayisela had agreed that he could take more wives, and they were in the process of changing their wedding status from civil rites to a traditional one.

