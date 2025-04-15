Zulu prince demands answers after municipality advertises his post

The troubled Nongoma local municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal is facing a fresh headache after a Zulu prince said it cannot advertise the position of municipal manager (MM), as he is still legally occupying it.

In a letter dated April 9, which was seen by Sunday World, Prince Nhlakanipho Zulu told mayor Clifford Ndabandaba that the recent advertisement of the position is unlawful and should be withdrawn forthwith.

CoGTA appointed his successor

Zulu was recently in the news after showing up for work only to find the office occupied by Mpumelelo Mnguni, who was seconded to the position by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA).

The department rescinded Mnguni’s appointment after the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the appointment of Zulu as irrational since he did not have the required experience for the position.

Despite that, Zulu was allegedly appointed behind closed doors without the council’s approval. And as such, he is now using that to claim that he is still the lawful MM.

“I write this letter to express my state of shock at seeing a Sunday Times advertisement for my post, i.e. municipal manager of Nongoma Local Municipality. I write this letter to also seek clarity regarding the status of my employment against this background. You would recall that on 04 March 2025, you attempted to direct me not to attend work while you await the Hon. MEC’s concurrence.

Demanded clarity

“You stated that while waiting for the concurrence, I should, strangely, not attend work, despite the appointment letter not imposing any conditions regarding the resumption of my duties.

“The appointment letter, dated 23 January 2025, is backed up by a council resolution of 17 December 2024 and an exco recommendation, which was made on 12 December 2024. It has always been my understanding that I am the municipal manager. And I have reported for duty, despite being frustrated when doing so,” Zulu wrote to Ndabandaba.

Zulu now wants Ndabandaba to provide him with the copy of the letter he allegedly claimed he sent to KZN CoGTA MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi to seek his concurrence for him to notch the position.

Calls the action unlawful

“I place it on record that the municipality’s action to advertise my position is both unlawful and unfair. This is so, given the fact that I remain employed as Nongoma Local Municipality’s municipal manager as of 23 January 2025. In this regard, all my rights are reserved.

“I demand from the municipality the reasons why my position is advertised despite me not being dismissed by the Council of Nongoma Local Municipality, which appointed me as municipal manager.”

Ndabandaba did not respond when the Sunday World asked him about the matter.

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content