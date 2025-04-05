Zulu princes ask for donations to dethrone King Misuzulu

Members of the Zulu royal family behind Prince Simakade’s bid to take over the throne from King Misuzulu are begging the public to fund the ongoing court challenge.

The members made the call during a press conference in Durban on Saturday.

The case will be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein on 29 and 30 May 2025.

Prince Mazwendoda Zulu of KwaMinyamanzi, flanked by Prince Thokozani Zulu, Prince Ndabenhle Zulu and Induna Velezweni Shandu, said the case is crucial for the survival of the Zulu nation.

Do or die

“This is a do or die case for the Zulu nation as we all know that the court ruled in favour of Zondamagwala (Prince Simakade) and we are certain that will be the case again. As the royal house we are asking the nation to pray that this day (hearing) be a success because if things don’t go according to the wishes of the royal family, the existence of the Zulu monarchy would be history,” Prince Mazwendoda said.

He also pleaded for unity in the monarchy and nation as that would preserve the existence of both.

“That would peril the nation, a nation that is divided is easily infiltrated by the enemy. We are also asking for a donation from the nation,” he added.

The exact amount of money needed for the case was not made available.

Pretoria court previously ruled process to crown the king was flawed

President Cyril Ramaphosa filed the appeal after Pretoria High Court Judge Norman Davis found that the processes he followed to identify and crown then-Prince Misuzulu as Zulu king were flawed and set them aside.

King Misuzulu is supporting the appeal. Another royal, Prince Mbonisi has also joined the case arguing that Ramaphosa failed to consult the royal family before he made the announcement.

Prince Mbonisi and his faction want Prince Buzabazi Zulu on the throne.

The appeal was further complicated when Prince Simakade’s lawyers asked the SCA for clarity on who should look into the succession matter should it start afresh.

