Zulu royal family meets to iron out differences following scandals

In another move to support unity and reconciliation on King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s side, the Zulu royal family met with elders on Thursday in Ulundi, the former capital of the Zulu kingdom in northern KwaZulu-Natal, to discuss significant issues affecting the royal household.

This meeting, which did not include Prince Simakade’s faction, was a follow-up to one that took place last week at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, where some of the children of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini met with the elders of the royal family to discuss thorny family matters.

It was decided after that interaction that the elders would have a separate, in-person meeting with King Misuzulu.

That happened soon after King Misuzulu was caught on camera disparaging his sister, Princess Nomkhosi Zulu, which shocked and infuriated the nation.

Reappointed royal spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu of the Ezibindini royal house said in a statement following the meeting that the talks were intended to bring the royal family together, recognising the anguish and emotional strain caused by the deaths of King Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi.

Constructive and healing way forward

According to Zulu, many people at KwaKhangelamankengane lost not only a monarch and a matriarch but also their parents.

Their sorrow was sadly made worse by the difficult circumstances that followed, leaving them defenceless and without a safety net or network of support.

“The mothers and grandmothers of the king, along with the princes who are father figures of the king, gathered to reflect on these wounds and put their heads together to chart a constructive and healing way forward,” Zulu said.

In addition, he apologised on behalf of the royal family for all of the humiliating altercations that have occurred in the royal court since May 2021.

“In the name of the royal house, we extend our sincere apology to the Zulu nation for the regrettable series of events that unfolded since the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and our queen.

“Our aim now is healing and restoration — both within the family and across the kingdom.”

Process of reconciliation

Referring indirectly to the ongoing conflict between this king and his immediate siblings at KwaKhangelamankengane, Zulu stated that the king endorsed the family-led effort to begin a process of communication and reconciliation.

“His Majesty recognised the past challenges at KwaKhangelamankengane and endorsed the healing process that has now begun within the royal family.

“The elders have entrusted us with the responsibility to rebuild this family and restore its unity because the wellbeing of the royal house is inseparable from the wellbeing of the kingdom.”

