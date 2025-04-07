Zulu royals take reconciliatory stance in battle for disputed crown 

Members of the Zulu royal family in support of Prince Simakade to take over the throne, say current King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini would not be humiliated if he loses his legal battle over the throne.

The faction said if he is dethroned, King Misuzulu’s living standard would not be substantially downgraded to a point where he is turned into “a street beggar”.

The spokesperson for the members, Prince Thokozani Zulu was responding to Sunday World on the sidelines of a media briefing in Durban yesterday. The royals are set to lock horns in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein on May 29 and 30.

The appeal was filed by President Cyril Ramaphosa after Judge Norman Davis of the Pretoria High Court found that the processes followed to identify and crown then Prince Misuzulu as the king of the Zulu nation were flawed, and he set them aside. King Misuzulu’s side is in support of the appeal on the side of Ramaphosa.

Also in the mix of the appeal is Prince Mbonisi, who is joined in the case as he was also challenging the process, saying they were sidelined as members of the Zulu royal family.

Prince Mbonisi’s faction wants Prince Buzabazi Zulu to take over the throne.

The appeal got more complicated when Prince Simakade’s lawyers asked the SCA to provide clarity about the committee and the members that should look into the succession matter when it is started afresh.

Prince Thokozani told the Sunday World that it is clear Ramaphosa’s appeal won’t succeed, and they are now looking forward to having the matter started afresh and eventually get Prince Simakade crowned as king. Should they win, as they expect, he stressed that there would not be a witch hunt within the royal court.

“We have on a number of occasions expressed on that particular issue that the entire process is not about a witch hunt, it’s a quest for justice,” said Prince Thokozani.

He further stated that the family has taken a position that should he be dethroned, King Misuzulu’s living standards will not be substantially lowered.

Prince Thokozani added that in terms of Zulu customary adoption, Prince Simakade and King Misuzulu are brothers as they both grew up at KwaKhangela palace under the tutelage of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and his late senior wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.

“To him (Prince Simakade), respect is genetic because he is of the kings, and so are other princes and princesses.

“He still has to be accorded the appropriate form of respect.

“Remember that it’s His Majesty the King (in their case this is Prince Simakade) who sounded the clarion call for the unity of the Zulu royal family on the 17th of December 2023,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content