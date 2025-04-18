Zulu traditional leader gets 12 years for 2023 murder of neighbour

The natural resources-rich Mlaba clan near Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been left without a leader after its Inkosi (Chief) was on Thursday sentenced to 12 years behind bars for murder.

The Ulundi Regional Court sentenced Inkosi Bongani Mlaba following a marathon trial that started last year. The trial followed an incident that occurred at Mlaba’s house during a ceremony.

He has already started serving his sentence at Ncome Prison near the frigid town of Glencoe. The town is situated in the northern part of the province. Last week, the court found him guilty and his bail was cancelled. He was jailed pending the handing down of the sentence.

Shooting following a brawl

His conviction follows an incident in March 2023, where Mlaba shot and killed Phakamani Dubazane, 31. The victim was one of his neighbours, who was also his subject. The shooting incident was reportedly sparked by a verbal showdown between Mlaba and Dubazane.

When the shooting took place, Mlaba was hosting a traditional ceremony. There were Zulu maidens in attendance. Dubazane and his friends allegedly came to court the maidens, and that caused a commotion. The commotion escalated into a big brawl.

Commotion over attention given to maidens

Mlaba went outside to chase Dubazane and his crew, saying they were being troublesome. However, the crew refused to leave. There was a verbal showdown that resulted in Mlaba losing his temper and shooting Dubazane.

But the Dubazane family disputes that version. They claim that Phakamani and his friends were waiting at the gates to be allowed in. That was when Mlaba came out unprovoked and opened fire. Their son was injured and taken to hospital, where he eventually died.

The headman of the Mlaba clan, Mntonjani Khali, did not comment when asked whether they would appeal the conviction or not.

