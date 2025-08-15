Zulus asked to donate money for King Misuzulu’s upkeep

Two of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s personal advisors have proposed that each Zulu person must donate R10 every month to be used to run the affairs of the Zulu nation and reduce its dependence on the government, which provides almost R86.1-million in annual funding.

The proposal from Professor Jabulani Maphalala and businessman Philani “PG” Mavundla comes after the king decreed that, starting from September, the annual reed dance would be held at the newly revived Mashobeni palace on the border between Nongoma and Uphongolo

The palace used to be the home of Queen Nandi, the mother of the legendary King Shaka.

The decree means that the historic eNyokeni palace, which has hosted the annual ceremony since the 1970s when it was revived, would be dumped.

Political parties such as the DA, which form part of the KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity, have expressed concerns that this move could turn the nearly complete R300-million eNyokeni precinct into yet another unfinished project.

There are also concerns that the provincial government, which is already cash-strapped after years of financial mismanagement under the previous ANC governments, may have to fork out more money to cater for the sudden change.

In defence of the king’s decision, Maphalala and Mavundla said it was “not only far-fetched but utterly ridiculous.”

Financial challenges

In a joint statement, they added that they support the decision, and no one should challenge his authority, as he is the voice that tells no lies.

“The financial difficulties faced by the KwaZulu-Natal government are a problem of their making.

“The Zulu people continue to pay taxes in this country, and we have never been asked to cease doing so.

“The question must be asked: what has been done with our contributions? If it is true that there are insufficient funds to support what the Zulu nation rightfully deserves, we propose a solution.

“Let every Zulu person contribute R10 per month to ensure the Zulu Nation can independently manage its affairs. Given the number of Zulus in this country, this is entirely achievable,” they said in a joint statement.

They added that they are moved by the repeated claim that there is “no money” whenever the king makes a decision, despite the taxes diligently paid by the Zulu people he leads.

“It is time for us, as the Zulu people, to examine this government’s actions and priorities more closely. We deserve respect for our cultural and traditional obligations.”

