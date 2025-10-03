Zuma clan traditional leader accused of murder denied bail

The traditional leader of the Zuma clan in Mpendle in the kwaZulu-Natal Midlands has been denied bail in the case where he is accused of murdering a DA councillor who is also his relative.

Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma was left visibly shaken on Friday when the Howick Magistrate’s Court refused to release him on bail. He was arrested by the political killings task team for the December 2023 murder of councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu. The deceased was a DA councillor and chief whip in Umngeni local municipality in Howick.

Magistrate Donna Sindane cited concerns with his release. She alluded that he would possibly cause chaos and a threat to the state witness.

Charged with relative’s murder

Zuma allegedly ordered the hit on Ndlovu after he allegedly told residents to stop paying an electricity transformer fee to a local extortion group operating in the area. Ndlovu allegedly told the residents that only Eskom or the municipality can collect money from them. That angered Zuma, who claims the Mpophomeni area belongs to the Nxamalala traditional authority.

He is the head of the Mpophomeni area.

Prior to his arrest for allegedly killing Ndlovu, Zuma was already out on bail for another charge. He was charged for allegedly killing another relative, Qalokunye Zuma. The latter was one of his trusted headmen in his chiefdom.

Another relative’s murder added

While Zuma was still fighting to get freed on bail, the political killings task team added more charges. It pinned the November 2022 killing of Xolani Ndlovu Ntombela on him. And it established that he hired a 23-year-old hitman to kill him.

A preliminary investigation by the task team has so far revealed the motive for the hit on Ndlovu Ntombela. He was allegedly murdered for exposing the illegal sales of land in Emasosheni, in the Mpophomeni area.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal hailed the ruling by the court. The party’s provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, said the world has no place for killers.

“We welcome the judgment. Our communities have no place for murderers. Especially those who attack people who fight for the rule of law. The DA and our legal team will continue fighting for the Ndlovu family until there is justice,” he said.

