Zuma shot himself in the foot – Andile Lungisa

Former ANC President Jacob Zuma has himself to blame for the problems he faces with his membership being suspended by the ANC while a disciplinary process awaits him, with a potential sanction of dismissal.

This is according to ANC NEC member Andile Lungisa, an erstwhile close ally of Zuma. He believes the Nkandla pensioner should have exhausted internal ANC platforms to raise his grievances.

He was speaking during his appearance on Sunday World Engage in a wide-ranging interview.

Out of order

According to Lungisa, it was out of order for Zuma to go out of the party to bash the ANC leadership when he had an unfettered platform, the NEC. The platform is there for him to register his frustrations with the incumbent leadership of the party.

He said endorsing and campaigning for an ANC opponent, the MK Party, was always going to land Zuma in trouble with the ANC.

Lungisa does not buy Zuma’s story that he was stifled from raising his divergent views from within the ANC.

“Since I was elected to the NEC in December 2022, I don’t remember President Jacob Zuma attending an NEC meeting. [Where] he can then say ‘in the NEC meeting, I was never given an opportunity to speak’,” said Lungisa.

Neglected internal processes

“Zuma is an ex-official member of the NEC and has a permanent platform. When you are a former president of the ANC, you don’t need a conference. You are not like us, where you get elected in a conference. If a conference does not like you after five years, you don’t get elected.

“He has a platform, which is the National Executive Committee, where he must be able to raise whatever issues. I would understand if he had attended the NEC meetings and said he was locked outside. [That] he was not allowed to speak in the meetings. We are a democratic organisation. It is open, and comrades are allowed to speak.”

Lungisa believes that Zuma should have learned from his former friend, ex-ANC boss Thabo Mbeki. He should have remained within the ANC structures and ventilate his unhappiness on those platforms.

“The former leaders must engage. They have all the accolades because, when you are a former leader, you can raise all the issues without fear.”

Banking on Zuma to show remorse

Despite their history as allies, Lungisa said he was yet to reach out to Zuma. He was still processing the shock from the man’s decision to endorse the MK Party.

Lungisa said he remains hopeful that Zuma will use the disciplinary processes he will be subjected to to relook at his decision and show remorse.

If Zuma makes the same mistake he made when he snubbed the NEC platform to vent during a disciplinary hearing, then whatever happens, the outcome will be squarely on him.

“There is an NEC decision on the issue of the membership of President Zuma. That platform gives President Zuma a breather and a space to engage at the level of the movement.

“Ours, as the movement, is to be able to manage all the contradictions and dynamics. The movement always has a way of managing all the contradictions. Through this process, President Zuma will get enough space to argue his case in the movement.” Lungisa was referring to the process of a disciplinary hearing.

Not taking sides with former president

To those hoping the likes of Lungisa will follow him, it is not going to happen. Lungisa is among those who have been staunch Zuma supporters in the past.

Lungisa insists that his support of Zuma was based on defending a head of the ANC. Hence, he will defend incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa from Zuma’s attacks.

“I do not agree with President Zuma’s stance when he says the ANC led by President Cyril is any different. There is no president of the ANC who is special. We always support the face of the movement no matter what.”

