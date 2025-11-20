Zweliphansi Skhosana ‘ordered’ hit on Sindiso Magaqa together with Mluleki Ndobe

The murder trial of Sindiso Magaqa has been postponed to Wednesday next week to allow the presiding judge to meet with the legal teams of all accused and the state and set dates to hear evidence.

The evidence is expected to be heard early next year in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

At the brief appearance, one of the accused, Sbonelo Myeza, told the court that he has decided to use the legal services of lawyer Mdu Mvune, who is currently representing Mbulelo Mpofana in the same case.

Conflicted lawyer off the case

Myeza’s lawyer dumped him after the state protested that he had previously represented Sbusiso Ncengwa and could be conflicted. Ncengwa is one of the hitmen who confessed to the killing. He spilled the beans, pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

The other accused in the case is Zweliphansi Skhosana, the former Umzimkhulu municipal manager. He allegedly bankrolled the hitmen who killed the former ANC Youth League secretary-general in July 2017.

The three are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and attempted murder. Also unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, malicious injury to property, and defeating the administration of justice.

Skhosana allegedly ordered the hit on Magaqa together with the late ANC heavyweight, Mluleki Ndobe. And that was because Magaga was speaking out against corruption regarding the renovation of the centenary hall in Umzimkhulu. Therefore he had to be eliminated.

Hitman cheated out of full payment

Skhosana’s role in the murder was revealed early this year by Ncengwa. He told the court that Skhosana financed the hit and that he was cheated. He ended up getting a meagre R20, 000.

In his confession, which was accepted by the court as true, Ncengwa also implicated Mdu Ncalane. The latter is a senior employee of the eThekwini municipality. He implicated him for allegedly helping to move money during a dispute in jail. The said dispute arose after it was revealed that the main hitmen had underpaid their accomplices.

The money was also required to cover legal fees.

