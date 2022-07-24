E-edition
Charmza of the week: Desiree Ellis

By Sunday World
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: Sourced via Twitter: @descaptain

Take a bow Desiree Ellis.

Besides taking Banyana Banyana to their sixth Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco, you are also basking in the glory of your personal achievements.

You have done what many of your male counterparts have failed to do – you have brought smiles to the faces of South Africans who know nothing but disappointment from their football national teams.

The South African women’s national team coach was this week named Coach of the Year by CAF, an accolade she wins for the second time in a row as Banyana mentor.

It’s another feather in your already overflowing cap.

