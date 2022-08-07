E-edition
Opinion

Charmza of the week: Tebello Mosikili

By Sunday World
Charmza: Tebello Mosikili

The government’s top security structure, NatJoints, now has a new three-star police general as a co-chair.

Her name is Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, who was recently appointed to oversee visible policing and operations environments, as well as protection and security services in the SA Police Service.

Her appointment is a great way to usher us into a new month ahead of Women’s Day on Tuesday.

Mosikili has been in the SAPS for more than three decades. She is a force to be reckoned with.

