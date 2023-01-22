Charmza: Eskom peaceful march

The time to be resilient, striving to make the best of every adverse situation is over, and South Africans are up to the tether with the government and its power utility Eskom.

Bravo to People’s Power as South Africans take to the streets, in a peaceful and dignified manner, to voice their discontent with rolling blackouts.

We can’t stomach it any longer, rich or poor, we are all affected, and it seems there is no respite. It’s about time we show the ANC government how angry we are with 15 years of rolling blackouts.

