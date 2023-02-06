Charmza of the week : Judge Piet Koen

Judge Piet Koen, who was presiding over former president Jacob Zuma corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg high court, with all its Stalingrad hurdles and obfuscation by the legal defence team, has recused himself, arguing: “The administration of justice, the requirements of the constitution and his conscience”, dictate he must recuse himself.

We applaud him. We need more Koens in the legal fraternity. Zuma wants his day in court, but has put so many hurdles his words can only be described as lacking honour.

