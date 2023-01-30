E-edition
Charmza of the week: Sisanda Magala & Anrich Nortjé

By Sunday World
Charmza: Sisanda Magala

Proteas bowlers Sisanda Magala and Anrich Nortjé produced match-winning spells to secure a thrilling comeback victory for South Africa against World Cup holders England in Bloemfontein on Friday night.

This comes at a time when the ODI format was gradually maligned for its lack of entertainment. South Africa and England showed there was plenty of life in 50-over cricket.

The encounter was eventually taken by the Proteas, who rallied in the second half of the first of this three-match series to triumph by 27 runs.


