Charmza of the week: Thuli Madonsela

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has weighed in on ANC’s president Cyril Ramphosa’s push for the renewal of the organisation, saying it should not be detrimental to people’s quest for freedom.

When Ramaphosa delivered the party’s January 8 statement in Mangaung, Free State, last week he emphasised renewing the ANC. However, Madonsela believes the renewal must not hinder people’s quest for a better life. She said the renewal “must not be a problem in our people’s quest for freedom from want and inequality and improved quality of life.

Author