Act now: country is being run to the ground

The tragic story of Nero fiddling while ancient Rome was burning repeats itself each generation where governance is weak, riddled with corruption, malfeasance and chaos, and lacks efficiency and direction.

When you hear gloomy and chilling stories that even mortuaries are not spared and cannot cope, with undertakers returning decomposing bodies of loved ones to mourning families because of Eskom’s regular rolling blackouts, we must ask if politicians and councillors are touched by such horrifying incidents.

Do councillors even care? Do they feel the hurt, pain and sadness experienced by the citizenry?

It has become predictable that for councillors the most important item on their agendas relate to “a vote of no confidence”, with smaller parties also drawn in to have a bite at these meaningless debates.

Should councils be where they are in terms of priorities, pursuing frivolous agendas, or should they be more focused on efficiently running metros and councils, providing adequate services to the communities, and meeting their needs?

Who must become mayor, who must be deposed, and what deal should we, as the special anointed ones – the councillors – cut to benefit from the largesse?

Are these the questions that swirl in councillors’ minds? What about broader societal agendas of development and progress that benefit society? Do these matters ever occupy their minds?

What is there to hope for when political elites at municipal level do as they please, caring less about the well-being of those who voted them into power and more about themselves, and their own happiness and political survival?

Metros and municipalities throughout the country are on the brink of collapse. We all see it: garbage fills our streets; towns, cities and villages are scrubby; cemeteries are neglected; streets are broken and potholed; water and power provision is sparse; service delivery is forgotten; and the infrastructure is broken.

There are no plans to build beautiful new cities and towns and villages.

So, what is it that our councils, municipalities, or metros actually run that is not broken? The country is on the brink of collapse, with public administration almost dysfunctional and political vultures hovering over the fiscus to pursue corrupt practices.

Joburg council was the scene of jubilation and ululation on Thursday when the circus of unseating the mayor, Dr Mpho Phalatse, unfolded.

At Ekurhuleni metro, something similar brewed, save that an axe to recall politicians was delayed – for another day. This will come to pass on another day.

In the eThekwini metro, the deputy mayor, Philani Mavundla, is fighting for his political survival, and so chaos reigns.

Chaos is on the march while the masses look on, wondering if the promised better life will ever materialise.

Our councils, all three of them in Gauteng: Joburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, are in shambles.

Sadly, within a short span of two years, Joburg metro has had seven mayors.

The disorder must be nipped in the bud.

This madness must stop. Now.

